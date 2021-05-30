Rockies place Trevor Story on injured list

DENVER — Colorado Rockies took the field in Pittsburgh Saturday without shortstop Trevor Story as the team placed him on the injured list. The injury is listed as inflammation in his right elbow. The Rockies also activated first baseman, Matt Adams, from the injured list.

The two-time All-Star made his way off the field injured on Thursday in New York against the Mets. Saturday Brendan Rodgers took over at shortstop.

The Rockies fell short in both games against the Pirates, not scoring a single run in either game. Colorado is now 3-22 on the road.