Watch
Sports

Actions

Rockies place Trevor Story on injured list

Inflammation in right elbow
items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Trevor Story 2
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 00:10:35-04

DENVER — Colorado Rockies took the field in Pittsburgh Saturday without shortstop Trevor Story as the team placed him on the injured list. The injury is listed as inflammation in his right elbow. The Rockies also activated first baseman, Matt Adams, from the injured list.

The two-time All-Star made his way off the field injured on Thursday in New York against the Mets. Saturday Brendan Rodgers took over at shortstop.

The Rockies fell short in both games against the Pirates, not scoring a single run in either game. Colorado is now 3-22 on the road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community