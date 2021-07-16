Rockies manager, several players out of Friday's game due to COVID and tracing protocols

DENVER – Several Rockies players and coaches are out of Friday’s game against the Dodgers due to Major League Baseball’s COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, the team announced.

Three Rockies pitchers and an outfielder, as well as the club’s manager and first base coach will be out of the game, which is scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. at Coors Field.

Pitchers Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacin and Antonio Senzatela have been put on the injured list, as well as outfielder Yonathan Daza, the team announced. Manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon will be out of the game for contact tracing protocols.

Senzatela had been set to start the game, but Chi Chi Gonzalez will start in his place. The team also recalled pitchers Ben Bowden and Antonio Santos from Albuquerque, as well as outfielder Sam Hilliard. The team also selected the contract of pitcher Zac Rosscup as a replacement player.

Bench coach Mike Redmond will manage the Rockies Friday and Major League Data and Game Planning Coordinator Doug Bernier will be the first base coach.

