Rockies GM Bill Schmidt resigns after historically bad season

DENVER — Colorado Rockies General Manager Bill Schmidt has announced his resignation, three days after the team concluded one of the worst seasons in the history of the sport.

Schmidt had been with the Rockies since 1999, including serving as senior vice president and general manager for the past four seasons.

The decision to move on from Schmidt appeared mutual after the Rockies posted the most losses by a National League team in more than six decades and the worst run differential in more than a century.

“After a number of conversations, we decided it is time for me to step aside and make way for a new voice to guide the club’s baseball operations,” Schmidt said in the club's statement. “It’s been an honor to serve in the Rockies family for over 25 years. I’m thankful to the Monfort family for the opportunity, to my family for their constant support, and our staff for their tireless dedication. Better seasons are ahead for the Rockies and our great fans, and I look forward to seeing it come to life in the years ahead.”

The club will begin its search for a new general manager immediately and indicated it would choose someone not currently with the team.

“We are setting our sights on finding the right leader from outside our organization who can bring a fresh perspective to the Rockies and enhance our baseball operations with a new vision, innovation, and a focus on both short and long-term success,” Rockies Executive Vice President Walker Monfort said in the team's announcement. “This change delivers an opportunity to shape the future of our club and move forward into a new era of Rockies baseball.”

Montfort was promoted to the EVP role in June – days after the Rockies’ co-owners, including his father Dick Monfort, said the team needed “a new set of eyeballs.” That move also included news that Greg Feasel, the team president who’s been with the franchise since its inception, would step down at the end of the year.

More changes could be on the horizon after Colorado's third straight 100-loss season, including the fate of interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who led the team to just 36 wins and 86 losses after taking over following the firing of Bud Black in the spring.