Rockies finalize 1-year deal with infielder Thairo Estrada

FILE - San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada tosses the ball to shortstop Brett Wisely to force out Minnesota Twins' Carlos Santana at second during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 13, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada and the Colorado Rockies have finalized a one-year contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026.

Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants.

He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent. Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs, and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees and the Giants.

___



____

