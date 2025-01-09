Rockies finalize 1-year deal with infielder Thairo Estrada

DENVER (AP) — Thairo Estrada and the Colorado Rockies have finalized a one-year contract, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026.
Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants.
He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent. Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs, and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees and the Giants.
___
Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck
Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.
____
