Rockies fans excited to be back for opening day

DENVER — Thursday marked the first time fans were allowed back inside Coors Field since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Rockies hosting the defending World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for opening day and fans were excited to be back to watch live baseball.

"I am ecstatic," explained a Rockies fan from Pueblo. "It's going to be a great season regardless of the negativity around the team. We're still gonna have fun this year."

"The bar is pretty set low," added another fan.

For some fans, opening day is a tradition that was broken last season due to the pandemic.

"My son here is 17 years old this is his 14th opening day," stated Shane from Denver. "We missed last year because of the pandemic."

Other fans were happy to be back at Coors Field, but others were not happy with how Colorado continues to trade away or release their star players like Nolan Arenado.

"We are a small market team," said Tony from Denver. "We are never going to be able to do anything if we keep on trading our ballplayers that we even bring up."

Overall, fans were just happy to be back and watch real life baseball once again.

"It feels good to be in a ballpark again," said Brandon from Colorado Springs. "We were all ready for this last year. It's a tradition for us. It is really fun that we are able to do this again today."