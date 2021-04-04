Rockies fall to Dodgers 6-5

DENVER, Colorado — An early lead by the Colorado Rockies evaporated in the sixth inning Saturday night as the team fell to the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers 6-5. Raimel Tapia took a curveball from Walker Beuler over the fences in the bottom of the third to score the first run of the game.

Second baseman Ryan McMahon extended the Rockies lead in the 4th inning with a line-drive single to the corner of left field bringing home CJ Cron.

Starting pitcher Jon Gray left the game in the 6th inning with a back injury after giving up a lead-off double to Dodgers Corey Seager.

Grey threw seven strikeouts and gave up 4 hits and one walk during five innings on the mound. His one earned run came when first baseman Max Muncey grounded a fastball off of reliever Yency Almonte into the gap at 3rd.

Catcher Austin Barnes then gave the Dodger a 3-2 lead driving in two runs on single to left field later in the inning. Seager extended the Dodgers lead in the top of the 7th with an RBI single to left.

In the bottom of the 7th, Rockies third baseman Josh Fuentes tied the game with a two-run homer to right-center field.

The Dodgers Zach McKinstry then hit an inside-the-park home run while pinch-hitting in the 8th inning. Chris Taylor extended the Dodgers lead to six with an RBI double later in the inning.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story cut the Dodgers lead with an RBI single in the 8th, but Colorado was unable to sustain a rally. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen got Fuentes, Dom Nunez, and Chris Owings all to fly-out to end the ninth inning.

The Dodgers improved to a 2-1 record with the win, while the Rockies fell to 1-2. Game four will begin Sunday at 1:10 p.m.