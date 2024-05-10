Rockies break loose for 7 runs in the 4th inning, beat Giants 9-1 to end 4-game skid

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had a triple, double and single and Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid with a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Colorado, which entered the game with the worst record in the majors, won for just the ninth time and avoided being swept for the fourth time this season.

Charlie Blackmon drove in two runs and finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for Colorado. Michael Conforto homered for San Francisco.

The Giants took the series 2-1. The Texas Rangers make their way to Coors Field Friday for a series through Sunday.

_____

