Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rockies break loose for 7 runs in the 4th inning, beat Giants 9-1 to end 4-game skid

Giants Rockies Baseball
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar heads up the first-base line with a single against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Giants Rockies Baseball
Posted at 8:25 PM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 22:25:42-04

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar had a triple, double and single and Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid with a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Colorado, which entered the game with the worst record in the majors, won for just the ninth time and avoided being swept for the fourth time this season.

Charlie Blackmon drove in two runs and finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for Colorado. Michael Conforto homered for San Francisco.

The Giants took the series 2-1. The Texas Rangers make their way to Coors Field Friday for a series through Sunday.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App