Rockies become first to team to trail in opening 29 games, waste 5-run lead in 7-6 loss to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Dane Myers hit a game-winning single in the 10th inning as the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit and beat Colorado 7-6, making the Rockies the first team since 1900 to trail in each of its first 29 games.

Miami bounced back from a 5-0 first-inning deficit by scoring five times in the ninth, then rallied from down 6-5 in the 10th and ended a seven-game losing streak.

The Rockies had lost Sunday and joined the 1910 St. Louis Browns as the only teams to trail in each of their first 28 games.

Despite the loss, Jordan Beck went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles for the Colorado Rockies in his major league debut against the Miami Marlins.

Beck singled to center on his first big league swing, lining a 1-0 slider from Sixto Sánchez into center at 99.3 mph in a five-run first inning.

Beck flied out in the fourth, grounded a single off the mound and into center in the sixth and struck out in the ninth as the Rockies lost 7-6 in 10 innings.

Colorado selected the contract of the 23-year-old outfielder from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was hitting .307 with a .999 OPS through 25 games.

_____

