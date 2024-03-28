Rockies announce new broadcast TV options for their games. Here's how you can watch

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies announced new broadcast television options to watch their games, just in time for Opening Day.

Rockies games will now be available in Colorado on DirecTV, Xfinity/Comcast, Spectrum and Fubo, in addition to its streaming service, Rockies.TV.

The club said all of its games will air locally or nationally on AppleTV+, ESPN, FS1, Fox Sports or TBS.

Here’s the breakdown the team provided:



DirecTV: Channel 683

Channel 683 Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 1262

Channel 1262 Spectrum:

Channel 130 or 145 (Most of Colorado and Wyoming) Channel 305 or 445 (Gunnison and Telluride) Lincoln, Nebraska: Channel 435 or 445

Fubo: Available

The Rockies have posted a channel finder on their website for fans to check their options by zip code.

Major League Baseball is partnering with the Rockies to produce the broadcasts. The club had previously announced Rockies.TV, a blackout-free option that fans can purchase for $19.99 per month or $99.99 for the full season, after its former provider AT&T SportsNet folded.

Veteran play-by-play announcer Drew Goodman returns to call the games alongside Jeff Huson, Ryan Spilborghs and Cory Sullivan in the booth, with Kelsey Wingert and Marc Stout returning as sideline reporters.

Colorado opens its season with seven straight games on the road, starting with an Opening Day bout with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Thursday night.