Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a one-year Major League deal with left-hander Scott Alexander.
The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances. Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco, and the Athletics.
He's 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games. He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn't on their active postseason roster.
___
____
