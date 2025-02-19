Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a one-year Major League deal with left-hander Scott Alexander.

The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances. Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco, and the Athletics.

He's 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games. He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn't on their active postseason roster.

___





Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate A major amendment added in the second reading last week removes the ban and now requires buyers to take certain training and more background checks. Gun control bill passes Colorado Senate

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.