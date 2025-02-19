Watch Now
Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander
Erin Hooley/AP
FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Scott Alexander throws against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
Scott Alexander
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a one-year Major League deal with left-hander Scott Alexander.

The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances. Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco, and the Athletics.

He's 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games. He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn't on their active postseason roster.

