Robson Arena on track for Tigers first hockey game

Can seat 3400 during games
KOAA
ROBSON ARENA
Posted at 10:33 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 00:33:59-04

It's been nearly 16 months since the Robson Arena began construction, and the vision was just a few walls and patches of dirt. Fast forward to the year 2021, and the vision is looking more like an arena-ready to open its doors soon.

"The hockey program started in 1938. Their first home was the Broadmor World Arena, and then they had a stint at the Air Force Academy and the World Arena now," said Senior Project Manager Rick Green.

The new arena can hold up to 3,000 people on the lower bowl level and roughly 4,000 on the upper suite level. The biggest upside to the location being on campus is how easy it will be for the student body to attend.

"The student section at the East end will hold about 350 students."

The move is predicted to help recruitment efforts because the high-quality rink comes with a space for scheduled academic support, a state-of-the-art workout room, and a training facility.

"In the middle is therapy and you're standing where the glass wall will be with the hot and cold therapy tub behind you."

There are many amenities that Colorado College can't wait for the public to experience, including the views from the fourth floor walking
into the facility.

"This parking garage has 323 spaces, 88 parking on the first three levels, and this fourth level, you'll have stairs into the arena."

