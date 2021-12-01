Roberts & Wimmer headline Mountain West All-Conference honorees for Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mountain West announced their All-Conference football teams on Tuesday, with four Air Force Falcons being named to the All-Conference teams.

Air Force junior fullback Brad Roberts and senior offensive lineman Hawk Wimmer earned first-team honors.

Roberts leads the Mountain West and ranks ninth nationally in rushing with 1,275 yards, which is an average of 106.2 yards per game. He has recorded seven 100-yard game this season, which is third-most in program history.

Wimmer extended Air Force's streak of a first-team all-MW offensive lineman to three years with the recognition. The senior started every game for the Falcons in 2021 and helped the line pave the way for the Falcons to lead the nation in rushing with a 341.6 average.

Even with the top defense in the Mountain West, & the 5th best defense in the country, no Air Force defensmen made the first team.

Both Vince Sanford & Jordan Jackson received second-team honors.

The junior linebacker led the Falcons in tackles for loss with 17 for 116 yards and quarterback sacks with 9.5 for 89 yards, while Jackson had 37 total tackles and is second on the team in tackles for loss with 10 for 86 yards and sacks with seven for 78 yards.

This is Jackson's second appearance on the all-conference team, as he was also a second-team honoree in 2019.

Seniors Tre Bugg III (cornerback), Corvan Taylor (safety) and Brandon Lewis (receiver) each earned honorable mention honors.

Air Force currently awaits there bowl game selection, which will be decided this weekend.