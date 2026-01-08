RHP Michael Lorenzen agrees to an $8 million, 1-year contract with the Rockies, AP source says

DENVER, Colo. — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen has agreed to an $8 million, one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The deal includes a $9 million club option for the 2027 season. The person spoke Wednesday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

Lorenzen, who turned 34 on Sunday, pitched for Kansas City last year, going 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance. He struck out a career-high 127 in 141 2/3 innings, but also tied for the major league lead with 12 wild pitches.

Colorado has dropped at least 101 games in each of the past three years, including a major league-high 119 losses in 2025. It hasn't finished with a winning record since going 91-72 in 2018.

Paul DePodesta was hired as Colorado's president of baseball operations in November, and Warren Schaeffer was promoted to full-time manager after finishing last season as the interim skipper.

The current nucleus for the rebuilding Rockies includes All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman and shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The team also selected shortstop Ethan Holliday with the No. 4 pick in last year's amateur draft.

Lorenzen broke into the majors with Cincinnati in 2015. He is 54-55 with a 4.08 ERA in 395 career appearances, also pitching for Texas, Detroit, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Angels.

Lorenzen was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 2023. He threw a no-hitter in his home debut with the Phillies, striking out five and issuing four walks in a 7-0 victory over Washington.

