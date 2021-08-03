Watch
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly jokes with fans before Game 3 of the team's NBA second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns Friday, June 11, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Reports: Nuggets re-sign Barton, Green & Rivers; add Jeff Green on Day 1 of NBA free agency
Posted at 11:08 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 01:08:35-04

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are ready for run it back with the same roster from last season.

The NBA free agency window began on Monday afternoon, with the Nuggets making a flurry of moves, which include re-signing three key players from last year's roster.

Denver brought back forwards Will Barton and JaMychal Green and veteran guard Austin Rivers on the first day of free agency.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Barton's deal is 2-years, $ 32 million. The swing forward declined his $14.7 million player option for next season, making him a free agent, a month ago. The longest tenured Nugget played in 56 games for the Nuggets this past season (2020-21), starting all but four of them. He averaged 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Barton did miss around 6 weeks at the end of the regular season, returning in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Suns.


Green also agreed to a two-year deal worth $17 million, with a player option in year two, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic. In his first season with the Nuggets last year Green averaged 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, providing great depth off the Denver bench.

Haynes also announced that the Nuggets signed veteran guard Austin Rivers to a one-year contract. After playing most of the season with the New York Knicks, Rivers was invaluable to Denver's playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Denver was also able to add another big man in veteran forward Jeff Green, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Green, who spent last season with the Brooklyn Nets, signed a two-year, $10 million contract with a player option for year two.

Green has career averages of 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. His signing most likely signals the end of the Paul Millsap era in the Mile High city.

