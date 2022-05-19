Report: Nuggets' Connelly in talks with Minnesota Timberwolves

DENVER — According to a report from the Athletic, the Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is in “serious talks” to become the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations.

Per the report, Minnesota recently reached out to the Nuggets to request permission to talk to Connelly about the position, but nothing has been agreed to yet and “nothing appears imminent,”

Connelly is widely-respected around the NBA for his work with Denver, having drafted back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Bones Hyland, and Monte Morris, among other current and former Nuggets players.

Connelly has been the head of Denver’s basketball operations for the past nine year and has helped put together a roster that has gone to the NBA playoffs for the past four straight seasons.

HYLAND NAMED TO NBA'S ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland has been named to the KIA NBA All-Rookie second team.

Hyland becomes the ninth Nuggets player to be named to an NBA All-Rookie second team and the first since Jamal Murray in 2016-17.

Bones appeared in 69 games (four starts) in his rookie campaign, averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds,

