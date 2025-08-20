Report: Avalanche bring in more depth, sign winger Victor Olofsson to one-year contract

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — More depth is never a bad thing.

Late Tuesday night, PuckPedia reported that the Colorado Avalanche were set to sign winger Victor Olofsson to a one-year contract. Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Olofsson spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights after playing the first six seasons of his career with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 30-year-old winger averaged 20 goals a season in his first four full seasons with the Sabres before a down season in 2023-24 that saw him register just 15 points in 51 games.

He left as a free agent and signed in Vegas, reuniting with Jack Eichel and rejuvenating his career a little bit. The Swede scored 15 goals and 29 points in 56 regular-season games with the Golden Knights before becoming an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Olofsson has been an effective player with the man advantage in his career, as 41 of his 105 career goals have come on the power play. With the return of Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson re-signing, finding ice-time on the power play might prove difficult for Olofsson.

The addition gives Jared Bednar another option to fill out the bottom half of his roster. Olofsson joins Ross Colton, Joel Kiviranta, Parker Kelly and Logan O'Connor as wingers in the bottom six.

Jack Drury is expected to be one of the centers behind Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson, while both Kelly and Colton have experience playing center as well. O'Connor is expected to miss at least the first month of the season after offseason hip surgery.

The Avalanche will hit the ice for their first day of training camp Sept. 18.

___

Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation It remains unclear how many Air Force Academy civilian faculty members have resigned this year, but Professor Brian Johns is among the ranks. Air Force Academy civilian professor speaks out after resignation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.