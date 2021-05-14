REPORT: Air Force-Baylor in talks for home & home football series

WACO — According to Baylor Director of Athletics Mack Rhoades, the Air Force & Baylor football teams are looking to schedule a home & home non-conference series in the coming years.

Rhoades broke the news on the SicEm365 Radio on Tuesday afternoon for his weekly segment.

No dates have been set, but the first open date on Baylor’s future schedule is not until the 2024 season.

For the Falcons, they are have non-conference games scheduled through the 2022 season.

Baylor leads the all-time series between the two programs at 3-0, lasting playin in 1977.

The last Power 5 football team to visit Falcon Stadium was in 2006 when California came to Colorado Springs.