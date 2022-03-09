Renholm leads Cheyenne Mountain hockey to first state title since 2004

DENVER — The Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks are your 2021 4A state hockey champions.

On Tuesday at Ball Arena, the No. 1 seeded Hawks avenged their loss to Colorado Academy a few weeks ago, shutting out the Mustangs, 4-0.

Its the first state title for the Hawks since 2004, and it is also the 15th state hockey title for Cheyenne Mountain hockey's history.

"Once we got the first one, we knew that we were rolling," explained soph. goalie Jeremy Renholm, who pitched back-to-back shutouts in the 4A Frozen Four & state title games. "We just knew we had it at that point and when we score first we are dangerous. So once we got that first one, I felt really comfortable in net and the boys played amazing. When you play with a team like this, there's nothing that can stop you."

Junior Philip Bramble led the way on the offensive end, scoring two goals. The first game in the second period on a power play, while the second came in the third period off a Mitchell Lewis pass.

"Amazing, honestly" expressed Bramble, when asked about the feeling of winning a state title. "We are just playing for the Springs. All these Denver teams always get all the love. We never get anything. It's good to see that we are bringing at home."

Cheyenne Mountain was actually the first team from Southern Colorado to win a state hockey title since 2011.

"This is something we've worked for all season long," added Drew Elwell, who scored the first goal of the game against Colorado Academy. "That feeling is unbeatable. I just wanted to share the moment with my boys, my teammates, and my family. Jumping on our goalie - that's something that I will never forget."

_____

