Record number of NFL scouts attend Air Force pro day

USAFA — After their second ten-win season in the past three years, it should come at no surprise that some Air Force Falcon football players are getting NFL consideration.

But what came as a surprise on Monday afternoon was the amount of NFL teams that have taken notice to the Falcons.

23 NFL scouts attended Air Force football pro day on Monday - the most in program history. The reason? Jordan Jackson.

The defensive end was invited to the NFL combine last month, but did not participate in any drills due to a hamstring injury he suffered a week before.

Monday's pro day was Jackson's time to shine and he did just that.

"Like everyone says, it's the biggest interview of your life," said Jackosn. "You have all these teams come out here and you've always wanted to go to one of these teams and you want to be the best at everything and be perfect. Of course, it's hard to be perfect, so you're a little nervous. But once you get going, it's just like a football game, just to what you've trained to do."

The biggest beneficiaries of Jackson's injury had to be his other teammates, who participated in the pro day drills. Guys like Tre Bugg III, Brendon Lewis & Hawk Wimmer.

"Coming to the Air Force Academy, you're not known as the football school," explained Bugg III, who added 15 pounds since Air Force's bowl game. "Getting 23 teams to come out and watch us, it just shows what we've been able to do with the coaches have been able to help us. I know it's cliché, but that's just the way you have to look at it. I'm just thankful we've had this opportunity."

Bugg III even joked that he thanked Jackson for the injury since he attracted a few more scouts.

For Brandon Lewis, participating in Air Force's pro day was even a consideration until after his two-touchdown performance in the Falcon's First Responders Bowl win.

"I'll be honest, growing up - this wasn't what I had envisioned," explained Lewis. "I was just excited to get Division I offers to play football. You know being a smaller guy and then coming here and having a pretty good career making big plays and just having a chance to do, this is a blessing."

Both Bugg III & Lewis are open to playing any position in the NFL, as both understand they will be most likely sign as undrafted free agents. Bugg III project more of a nickel package defensive back, while Lewis look to be more of a key special teams player.

_____

