RECAP: Day 1 of the CHSAA State track & field championships

LAKEWOOD — The 2021 CHSAA track & field state championships are being taken place at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood this year.

Here is a recap of the top winners from Southern Colorado:

Day 1

4A

Boys Long Jump = 1st place - Daryon Wilson - Mitchell - 23-05.25 - first title win for Mitchell since 2011

Boys Discus - 2nd place - Wyatt Pruce - Pueblo West - 166-00

Boys Discus - 3rd place - Alec Falk - Palmer Ridge - 156-08

Boys 3200M - 3rd place - Erik Le Roux - Cheyenne Mountain - 9:22.67

Girls Pole Vault - 2nd place - Alexa Oatman - Lewis Palmer - 11-06.00

Girls Long Jump - 2nd place - Madissyn Moore - Palmer Ridge - 17-09.00

3A

Boys Shot Put - 3rd place - Mitchell Anderson - The Classical Academy - 49-03.50

Boys 4x800M Relay - 2nd place - The Classical Academy (Nathaniel Brim, Brennan Pieper, Will Moore, Chandler Wilburn) - 8:15.11

2A

Girls 3200M - 2nd place - Eowyn Dalbec - Peyton - 12:02.34

Boys 4x800M Relay - 1st place - Peyton (Nathan Schluessler, Landon Hadley, Joel Schluessler, Josh Kearse) - 8:29.76

Boys 4x800M Relay - 3rd place - Banning Lewis Prep (Antonio Falcon, Paul Leeder, Gage Masoncup, Jonathan Wiggins) - 8:49.32

1A

Boys Long Jump - 3rd place - Pavel Bernlohr - Evangelical Christian Academy - 20-07.50

Girls 800 Sprint Medley - 1st place - Springsfield (Payton Arbuthnot, Alayah Meltabarger, Lainee Leathers, Brakelle Westphal) - 1:57.77