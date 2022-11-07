Watch Now
Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen celebrates as he is introduced as the second player of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks following the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Denver. Colorado beat Chicago 5-2. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 5:40 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 07:40:47-05

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 in the NHL’s second visit to Europe this year.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and J.T. Compher also scored and Nathan MacKinnon contributed four assists for the Avalanche, who stopped a two-game skid.

Colorado allowed Columbus to tie it after taking a 3-0 advantage. But Rantanen put the Avs ahead for good in the third period with his second goal.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets in front of a sellout crowd of 12,882 in his hometown. Columbus lost its fourth straight.

