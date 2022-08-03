Rampart's Starck takes home gold with Team USA at Pan Am Cup

COLORADO SPRINGS — A gold medal is coming back to Colorado Springs.

Rampart's Izzy Starck was selected to be apart of Team USA's U19 team that competed in the Pan Am Cup last week, where the U.S. team took home the gold.

Izzy, who was one of three setters on the team, and her team did not drop of set the whole tournament that was made up of teams from Brazil, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico & Peru.

"During club or high school games, you hear the national anthem before you start playing and and it's like the start of a normal game," explained Starck, who hopes to play for Team USA in the Olympics one day. "But when you're on that end line in these games and you're wearing the US flag on your chest, you hear the national anthem then and it becomes such a surreal experience. Like I'm playing volleyball, a game I've been playing since I was eight-years-old, and now I'm playing for my country. It's something that's just so crazy."

The U.S. Girls (5-0) are qualified for the 2023 FIVB World Championship

