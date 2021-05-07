Rampart’s Anjelina Starck named Colorado Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is no secret, the Rampart Rams volleyball team is one of the best teams in the state.

So much so, one of their senior captains was recognized for a prestigious award.

Anjelina Starck, who moved to Colorado Springs for Las Vegas, was named the Colorado Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.

"I feel very honored, but I could not of done it without my high school teammates and my coaches because they push me every practice to get me to where I am today," explained Starck. "And without them, I would of not won this award."

According to Rampart Athletic Director Andy Parks, Starck is the first Ram to ever receive a Gatorade Player of the Year award. She is also the third volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year from the Pikes Peak Region in the past five years.

Starck, a Penn. State commit, as 164 kills, 93 digs, and 21 aces through 11 matches this year. She was also an All-State & All-American selection last year as a junior.

The outside hitter for Rampart wasn't the only Ram who was a finalist. Baylor commit, Riley Simpson, was also up for the award.

"It just shows how great a program Rampart is because Riley was also one of the finalists and to have 2 on the same team, it is really cool," added Starck.

According to the release, the award recognizes the best volleyball player in the state based on outstanding athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. It also qualifies Starck for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award.

Starck has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank, a homeless shelter, youth volleyball programs and the Miracle League, an all volunteer, non-profit organization that gives children with disabilities a chance to play baseball as part of a team, per the release.

Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Starck has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of their choosing. The Rampart senior is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.

Rampart kicks off their state tournament run on Wednesday when they face No. 7 Legend at World Arena at 5 p.m.