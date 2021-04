COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday night, the Liberty Lancer hosted the Rampart Rams in a Pikes Peak Athletic conference match.

The Rams rolled past the Lancers in straight sets, 3-0.

The Rams (5-1) are now tied for first place in the PPAC with Cheyenne Mountain and will face Palmer Ridge on Friday, on the road.

The Lancers (7-3) will remain at home and host Doherty on Friday as well.