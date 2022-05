Rampart holds signing day for 15 Ram student-athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, 15 student-athletes from Rampart High School put pen to paper and signed their National Letters of Intent.

The following Rams signed:

Taylor Dulaney - Alpine Ski Racing - Green Mountain Valley School

Ben Carrington - baseball - The Master's University Mustangs

Joshua White - baseball - The Master's University Mustangs

Logan Candelaria - football - Culver-Stockton College

Madison Brown - girl's golf - Chadron State

Jenna Bistline - girl's golf/volleyball - Loras College

Abbi Komrofske - hockey - Arcadia University

Chase Gerard - boy's soccer - Nebraska Wesleyan University

Ali Jodeh - boy's soccer - Lake Forest College

Kevin Williams - boy's soccer - Coe College

Sophia Barlitt - girl's soccer - Dakota Wesleyan

Madalyn Schoffstall - girl's soccer - Nebraska Wesleyan University

Claire Timson - girl's swimming - Northern Colorado

Carsen Bruns - boy's track - Colorado State

Cadence Corby - girl's track & cross country - Fort Lewis College

_____

