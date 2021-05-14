Rampart claims first volleyball state title in school history

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rampart Rams capped off an incredible 2021 volleyball season the only way they knew how.

After a 13-1 regular season, the Rams captured their first volleyball state title in school history on Thursday night at Broadmoor World Arena.

The No. 2 Rams beat No. 8 Grandview, 3 sets to 1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23) for the 13th overall state title in Rampart school history.

"I'm actually a Rampart alum," explained Rams head coach Nikki Bloeman. "My team (in high school) lost in the semifinals my senior year. Then in my first year of my coaching career we lost in the semifinals and for us to finally pull this out, it means more than I can even put into words."

Anjelia Starck, the 2021 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, finished the night with a match-high 26 kills. But it was winning the state title as a senior with her little sister Izzy is what made this state championship even more special.

"It means so much because this is what I wanted to do ever since I stepped on the court with her when I was 12," explained the Penn State commit, holding back tears. "I know this is the moment I had and I knew we had to take advantage of it and this is the one we had so I had to play with her and win."

"We just all realize it's gonna take everybody everyone on the bench, all of our coaches, everyone on the court and we had to be very precise and very accurate with our skills and emotions and everything," explained Riley Simpson, the other Rams senior captain and a Baylor Bear commit. "Honestly, we were just so dialed in at the end I don't think anybody could've beaten us."

The Rams finished the season on a 12-game winning streak.