Race weeks begins Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is officially race week for the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The annual race to the clouds is back to its normal date on the last Sunday in June, as it was delayed last year to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the race will allow spectators after now allowing any last year due to the pandemic.

Monday was technical inspection day at the Broadmoor World Arena for the 99th running of the race.

The second oldest auto race in the United States will begin practices and qualifying runs on Tuesday, which will run through Thursday.

Gates open at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and tickets can be found here.