Watch
Sports

Actions

Race weeks begins Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

items.[0].image.alt
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Race weeks begins Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Race weeks begins Pikes Peak International Hill Climb
Posted at 10:51 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 00:51:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is officially race week for the 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The annual race to the clouds is back to its normal date on the last Sunday in June, as it was delayed last year to August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the race will allow spectators after now allowing any last year due to the pandemic.

Monday was technical inspection day at the Broadmoor World Arena for the 99th running of the race.

The second oldest auto race in the United States will begin practices and qualifying runs on Tuesday, which will run through Thursday.

Gates open at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community