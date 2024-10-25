Pueblo West High School chosen as one of 300 schools to receive $5,000 from T-Mobile

PUEBLO — In September, T-Mobile announced a $2 million football field technology makeover (called T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights) which gave small-town high schools the chance to win big.

16 finalist schools will be awarded $25,000 each, while 300 schools will each receive $5,000 throughout the entry period.

Pueblo West High School is one of the 300 schools that will receive $5,000 to support their football program.

"We are honored to be receiving one of the $5000 prizes for the $5K Friday's program. We plan on using these funds on gameday equipment for our football games,” said Bobby Tillman, Athletic and Activities Director for Pueblo West High School. “This will help make Cyclone Stadium at Pueblo West High School one of the best high school facilities in the state."

The check for these funds will be presented to the school before Friday's game.

