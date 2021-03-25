Pueblo West alum Simental announces transfer from CSU Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Friday, Pueblo West alum David Simental announced he will be transferring to the University of Nebraska-Kearney from CSU Pueblo.

Simental has two years of eligibility remaining after playing for the Thunderwolves, Central Wyoming College and Division II Montana State-Billings.

Simental was among the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's (RMAC) top scorers the past two seasons. He averaged 15.9 game in 2019-20 and then upped that to 18.9 this past season (18 games). Simental had eight games where he reached at least 20 points including a school-record 48 in a 106-103 overtime loss to Westminster (Utah). He made 14 of 20 shots (5 of 8 threes) as well as 15 of 16 free throws in that game. Simental has ranked among D2's best free throw shooters the past two years, connecting on 93% of his attempts in 2021.

"We're extremely excited to have David join us. I think he fits our program -- from a character standpoint, on the court, in the classroom and in the community -- to a tee. He's a perfect fit when it comes to all of those things," UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. "He can play multiple positions but we'll have him at point guard. David can score it at all three levels with his strength being mid-range shooting. He's a good three-point shooter, has the ability to get to the basket and makes plays for others. David is exactly what we need at the guard spot right now."

David joins his sister Haley at UNK, as she plays her final season for the women's basketball team.