Pueblo South seniors on a personal mission for the 2021-2022 season

PUEBLO — The seniors on the Pueblo South football team are more hungry than ever. The 2022 senior class remembers the feeling of making it to state as sophomore's and came up one game short of doing the same thing last year.That state championship hope was taken away by Roosevelt high in the semi-finals.

"Since the outcome, we overcame it. Anything that comes in our way, we just try to conquer it, get over it and do what we do best. Challenge ourselves with anything that gets put in our way," said senior safety, Brian Maes.

The Colts are looking to stay at the top of their division even with a less experienced group of guys in the mix. A big piece missing includes their two-time all-state running back and their lead rusher for the last two seasons.

"We're a little bit young in some places. But we have really good senior leadership all over the field. At different levels and different positions," said head coach Ryan Goddard.

Goddard remains optimistic about the upcoming season, explaining how it's all about coaching 'these young guys up.' Even more so now, the task seems possible from a coaching perspective as the team has a routine and sense of normalcy.

"Our guys made a great commitment. Consistently here and holding each other accountable. It was a breath of fresh air to get guys together and have a pretty good off-season."

With a strong off-season in the making, the team goes back to focus on that main goal.

"To work as hard as we can and we're also looking for that state championship. We always want to be the top dog, so that's what we're working for" said senior quarterback Jase Bellah.