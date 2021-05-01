Pueblo East claims first ever CHSAA Unified Bowling title

ENGLEWOOD — Pueblo made Colorado high school sports history on Friday.

On Friday, CHSAA hosted the first ever sanctioned Unified Bowling championship in Englewood, were students with and without special needs can bowl & compete together.

The Pueblo East Eagles led the way for most of the tournament and claimed the first unified state bowling title.

"By 2032, when there is another state championship, they are going to look back at us because we were the first ever to win the state championship for bowling," explained Diego Anaya, a Pueblo East bowler.

The Pueblo Central Wildcats came in 2nd place, for a Steel City sweep at the championships.