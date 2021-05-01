Watch
Pueblo East claims first ever CHSAA Unified Bowling title

Carl Winder/KOAA
The Pueblo East bowling team celebrates after winning the Unified bowling state title in Englewood
Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 01:52:05-04

ENGLEWOOD — Pueblo made Colorado high school sports history on Friday.

On Friday, CHSAA hosted the first ever sanctioned Unified Bowling championship in Englewood, were students with and without special needs can bowl & compete together.

The Pueblo East Eagles led the way for most of the tournament and claimed the first unified state bowling title.

"By 2032, when there is another state championship, they are going to look back at us because we were the first ever to win the state championship for bowling," explained Diego Anaya, a Pueblo East bowler.

The Pueblo Central Wildcats came in 2nd place, for a Steel City sweep at the championships.

