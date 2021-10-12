Pueblo County alum Camper picks up conference honor after record-setting performance

FORT COLLINS — For the second time in three games, Colorado State placekicker Cayden Camper was named the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week after a record-setting performance on Saturday.

Camper, a Pueblo County alum, has now hit 11 consecutive field goals. The consecutive field goal streak is a Colorado State record and tied a Mountain West record by going 6-for-6 on field goal attempts in a 32-14 win over San Jose State.

The Pueblo native also drilled a career-long 53-yarder in the third quarter in the win.

Through five games, Camper leads the MW in field goals per game at 2.40 and ranks No. 2 nationally behind Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic (2.50). His 20 points scored kicking in a game are the most in the Mountain West this season.

Camper and the Rams are back in action this week on the road at New Mexico.