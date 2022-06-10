Pueblo Central's Betts to transfer to Huntington Prep

PUEBLO — One Southern Colorado hoops star is on the move for his senior year.

Pueblo Central's Kadyn Betts announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he plans to transfer to Huntington Prep in West Virginia for his senior year.

Huntington Prep Express is an Elite basketball program located in Huntington, WV, with national championships in 2014 & 2015.

This past season, the 6-7 small forward led the Wildcats to the 4A state semifinals, while averaging 22.7 points, & 12.3 rebounds per game, this past season.

