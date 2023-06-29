Pro Football Camp brings professional players out to inspire future athletes

The 18th annual Pro Football Camp wrapped up on Wednesday at John Venezia Community Park.

More than 300 kids ages 7 to 14 attended the 3-day camp where they had the opportunity to learn from current and former NFL athletes including Colorado Springs native and current Colts linebacker, JoJo Domann.

JoJo grew up competing in this camp every summer and now he gets to help coach up the next generation.

"I'm human just like everybody else," JoJo explained. "So being able to build that bridge between our superheroes and ourselves and realizing that we can be our own superhero"

A dozen current and former pros plus 75 volunteers offered their time and talents to make this camp come to life.

"I just hope they just leave with a positive experience," JoJo said. "Not everybody here is going to be a football player, even the girls coming out here just to have fun and compete, I think that's what it's about."

The Domann family is passionate about giving back and hope to keep this camp running for as long as possible.

"I absolutely love the Springs and the mountains and the community here is really special," JoJo said. "Being in a community where they care about football, I feel like that allowed me to succeed."