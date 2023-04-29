"Prime Time" in Boulder, Colorado

In just four months, the Colorado Football program went from finishing 1-11 and being one of the worst teams in college football to being the only Spring Game to broadcast nationally on ESPN in front of a sold out crowd. This turn of events is what we like to call, "The Coach Prime Effect".

Buff Nation showed up in full force to see Deion Sanders' crew compete, despite the snowy weather conditions. More than 47 thousand fans attended which is more than the past nine CU Spring Games combined.

The Spring Game is a glorified scrimmage, however fans did get to see a glimpse of the talent CU has. QB1 Shedeur Sanders completed 16-of-19 passes and his chemistry with wide receiver Travis Hunter is undeniable, as the duo connected for the first touchdown of the day.

The bottom line is it feels like CU Football is back on the right track and fans are excited about the future.