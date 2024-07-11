Prime Time in Big 12, with Colorado's Deion Sanders giving props to other league coaches

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders took some time at the start of his first Big 12 media days appearance to give props to some of the other coaches in the league.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son, was recruited by Gus Malzahn when the current UCF coach was still at Auburn. The younger Sanders played in high school for current Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

Deion Sanders said Wednesday that he was highlighting some coaches that have been so kind and considerate to him.

Colorado is returning to the Big 12 after the past 13 seasons in the Pac-12.