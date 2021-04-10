Prechtel thankful for support after national championship win

COLORADO SPRINGS — They call it March Madness for a reason.

And for Discovery Canyon alum Asheten Prechtel, she found that out first hand.

The Colorado Springs native was a part of the Stanford Cardinal women's basketball team that just won the NCAA women's March Madness National Championship last weekend in San Antonio.

The sophomore forward was key in the Cardinal run to the championship game.

From a crucial steal in the final moment of the Final Four game against South Carolina to scoring 16 points off the bench in the Elite Eight against Louisville, the former Thunder star is still in awe.

"It has been crazy," explained Prechtel after a DCC volleyball game on Thursday, where she was honored before the game. "It has been an unreal experience. I can't even believe that it happened. I am so proud to be from here. Everyone has been so supportive and I have been reached out to by so many people. It is really good to see people now and it is great to be home."

Prechtel says she plans to spend a lot of time at home as she finished the spring semester remotely.