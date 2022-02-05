Power play goals key in No. 5 Western Michigan handling of Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things went from bad to worse in Colorado College hockey's 8 to 2 blowout loss to No. 5 Western Michigan on Friday night.

The Broncos had five total power-play goals, two in the first period & two in the third period.

Ronnie Attard had a hat trick and added an assist and Aidan Fulp collected five assists for WMU, who outshot the Tigers, 50-21. Max Sasson chipped in with two goals and two helpers and Brandon Bussi finished with 19 saves.

Starting goaltender Matt Vernon was pulled after the second period after surrendering five goals on 24 shots. Dom Basse wasn't able to tame the WMU anymore, allowing three more goals on 18 shots.

Jackson Jutting and Patrick Cozzi both chipped in late third period goals for CC.

The two teams battle again Saturday night, beginning at 6 p.m. as the Tigers look to avoid the sweep.

