Power couple performs at Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Like any sporting event, there's a halftime show at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo. It features two talented individuals from Oklahoma named Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles.

"We like to describe our act as 2023 Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, so it's a lot of the Old West you'd see but just the new version," Iles explained. "My horses run fast and he's got fire and whips, so hopefully it's six minutes of something really exciting."

This dynamic duo has been working together for five years, but they made their Specialty Act debut in Colorado Springs this week.

"I did compete here when I was like 8 years old at the Little Britches Finals, so it's kind of come full circle," Rider said. "We've never done this rodeo so doing the NFR Open, it's a great honor."

Rider is a trick roper and fifth generation horse trainer. He's been performing in rodeos for two decades.

"I've always loved rodeo," Rider smiled. "I got a Will Rogers trick roping kit for Christmas when I was nine years old and that's led me to four World Championships in Trick Roping."

Bethany is a trick rider, which she described as gymnastics on horseback.

"I rely a lot on my equine athletes and the jobs that they do," Bethany said. "It's been a lot of practice this summer and just trying to keep them fresh and ready and in shape."

Together Rider and Bethany put on an amazing show. They earned a 2020 PRCA Dress Act of the Year title and continue to receive invites to perform all across the country.

"It's such a big privilege to be at a show like this, I think we're going into it with a lot of confidence," Bethany said. "At this point there's no more practice to be done, you just kind of have to go do your job, so we're ready to have some fun."