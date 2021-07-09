Play Ball Park offers fan entertainment ahead of the MLB All-Star Game

DENVER — The 2021 MLB All-Star game weekend & week is finally here!

The events officially kick off on Friday, but on Thursday, News 5 Sports got a sneak peak of one of the fan events taking place at the Denver Convention Center.

Play Ball Park, an interactive fan experience & fan zone, offers something for everyone in downtown Denver.

The indoor 'park' offers many exhibits and interactive experiences like seeing how hard you throw, the world's biggest baseball, memorabilia from the Baseball Hall of Fame and much more!

Play Ball Park will open to the public from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are free and now available through AllStarGame.com.

