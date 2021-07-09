Watch
Sports

Actions

Play Ball Park offers fan entertainment ahead of the MLB All-Star Game

items.[0].image.alt
The Denver Channel/KMGH
PLAY BALL PARK is a free indoor and outdoor event for fans of all ages. Each day is filled with fun, including giveaways, autograph opportunities, learning how to Play Ball from the best in the game, and much more!
Play Ball Park offers fan entertainment ahead of All-Star Game weekend
Posted at 10:53 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 00:53:51-04

DENVER — The 2021 MLB All-Star game weekend & week is finally here!

The events officially kick off on Friday, but on Thursday, News 5 Sports got a sneak peak of one of the fan events taking place at the Denver Convention Center.

Play Ball Park, an interactive fan experience & fan zone, offers something for everyone in downtown Denver.

The indoor 'park' offers many exhibits and interactive experiences like seeing how hard you throw, the world's biggest baseball, memorabilia from the Baseball Hall of Fame and much more!

Play Ball Park will open to the public from Friday, July 9 through Tuesday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are free and now available through AllStarGame.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community