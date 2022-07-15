PINEHURTST, NC — The annual NHSGA High School Boys Golf National Invitational took place this week at Pinehurst Resort in Perhurst, North Carolina this week, which features the top high school golfers from around the United State.

One local Southern Colorado golfer in Pine Creek's Wes Erling finished tied for 20th place at six over par. Erling competed against 330 other golfers during the three-day tournament and was the highest finisher from Colorado.

"Day one (of the tournament) wasn't the greatest," explained Wes. "There was a few nerves going on. Not everything was going my way, but it was fine. Day two and three were fine. Day two was super fun. Playing on course number six of course I've never played and it wasn't the greatest week per say, but it was nowhere near the worst. I am really close to having a super good week. Just a feeling that it's going to click soon, I think that's the biggest take away from the tournaments so far."

Last year, the rising senior finished in second place in the CHSAA 5A boys' state golf championship and will look to win it this year for the Eagles.

