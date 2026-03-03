Pine Creek wins Class 4A state hockey championship Monday at Magness Arena

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — It's that time of year where state titles are on the line. At Magness Arena in Denver, it was the Class 4A boys hockey championship.

The Pine Creek Eagles faced off against the Steamboat Springs Sailors.

It was a close and back-and-forth game, but it's the Sailors getting on the board first to go up 1-0. Then, Pike Creek shots from Colton Kirk and Conley Polsgrove find the back of the net and let the Eagles take a 2-1 lead.

Back to back goals in the second by the Sailors puts the Eagles down 3-2, but senior forward Henry Hoghaug sneaks one past the goalie to tie the game at three apiece.

That tie would be broken in the third by Pine Creek's Logan Hemmer, and they would not look back. They tack on two more goals in the third to win 6-3, and the Pine Creek Eagles are your 2026 Class 4A champions!

"It's been one crazy journey to get to this point we're at right now, and as... seniors... really no better cherry to put on top of the cake," said Hoghaug.

This title for the Pine Creek Eagles marks the fist state title in hockey in school history.

___

Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program A Colorado Springs city council vote to ban car camping is raising questions for a local respite care provider working to launch the city's first safe-parking program. Does Colorado Springs car camping ban raise concerns for local safe-parking program

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.