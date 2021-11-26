Pine Creek, the last one standing in the final four in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Football practice and a little Thanksgiving talk is what the Pine Creek Eagles have been accustomed which is a feeling they missed last year.

"It was really disappointing, to say the least. Kind of stuck at home not doing much," said senior right tackle Ty Deppe.

The Eagles are younger but more determined than ever and are thankful to be up at 9am on Thanksgiving, prepping for the 4A semifinals matchup against No. 7 Chatfield.

"It's a big pride thing for us. We're really proud of it. We're proud to represent the city. It shows we really took this off-season seriously to get there."

The Eagles are flying high not even their starting quarterback Josiah Roy exiting their quarterfinal game with an injury could stop them.

"I mean, you battle back from it, and you don't let it destroy you," said senior tight end, Braden Kramer.

If the chance at the 4A title isn't exciting enough, Thanksgiving also brings back another tradition in the kitchen.

"Immediately after practice, we all go up and have monkey bread together, so it's a great tradition."

After the team meal comes family. It doesn't sound like anyone is helping with the actual cooking.

"So, I want to but they already have everything under control."

"Normally, I don't, I kind of just relax for the rest of the day."

"Dishes, she does the cooking I have to do the dishes."