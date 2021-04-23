Watch
Pine Creek, Liberty boy's soccer advances to 5A quarterfinal round

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Pine Creek's Parker Burnett celebrates after giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead in their first round 5A playoff game against Aurora Central
Posted at 11:36 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 01:36:51-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs was filled with playoff boy's soccer action on Thursday night.

At the Classical Academy, the Titans hosted the Regis Groff Fusion in the first round of the 4A playoffs.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half, TCA was unable to hold off a Regis Groff comeback, falling to the Fusion, 2-1.

The Titans end the season with a 5-1 record.

On the 5A level, both Pine Creek and Liberty picked up win.

The Eagles flew past Aurora Central, 4-0, while the Lancers edged Legend, 1-0.

The two teams will meet each other in the quarterfinal round, with the chance to move on to the semifinals of the 5A playoffs.

