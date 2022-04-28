Pine Creek & Doherty host college signing days

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Pine Creek & Doherty high school hosted there annual spring signing day.

The Eagles had 29 student-athletes sign there national letters of intent, while the Spartans had 11.

Pine Creek also had a special guest in former Eagle & NFL draft prospect Jojo Domann, who spoke to the athletes before they signed.

The following athlete signed from both schools:

Pine Creek

Aiden Patterson - Swimming - Mount St. Mary's College

Alex Esterle - Basketball - Luther College

Allyson Fischer - women's soccer - University of Wyoming

Allyson Humbred - volleyball - Kansas

Aubrey Kramer - women's soccer - North Greenville University

Braden Kramer - football - Northern Arizona University

Brook Hyland - volleyball - Fort Hays State University

Bryesen Roman - track & field - Western Colorado University

Callie Fuhr - track & field/ soccer - Colorado School of Mines

Courtney Pendleton - volleyball - Eastern Nazraene College

Haily Aigner - volleyball - Colorado School of Mines

Harley Butler - Poms - Colorado Unviersity

Isabel Murdock - women's soccer - Elon University

Jojo Roy - football - Western Colorado University

Katie Bell - volleyball - Black Hills State

Layne Bulik - Poms - Colorado State University

Leilani Luu - Cross Country/Track & Field - Willamette University

Logan Noble - wrestling - Adams State

Luke Neely - Rugby - Grand Canyon University

Madelyn Blazo - Track & Field/Cross Country - University of Wyoming

Michael Ashton - swimming - Cocordia University - Irvine

Preston Ahner - golf - Northeastern Junior College

Quinn Maher - baseball - Garden City CC

Rebecca Mann - girl's lacrosse - Carthage College

Regan Thorne - Track & Field - Western Colorado University

Reid Gilbert - swimming - Saginaw Valley State University

Samantha Barnes - volleyball - The Citadel

Tess McConnellogue - women's soccer - Kansas State

Ty Deppe - football - Colorado School of Mines

Doherty

Madi Aldrich - volleyball - Morningside University

Joel Bareia - volleybal - UCCS

Aline Doty - volleyball - University of Idaho

Joesph Femia - football - Hasting University

Brek Foulk - men's soccer - Central Christian College

Hunter Gossage - BMX racing - Colorado Mesa

Luis Magalion Hernandez - men's soccer - Central Christian College

Kole McClain - rugby - St. Bonaventure

Alexis Meadows - softball - Morningside University

Dylan Mercer - rugby - Grand Canyon University

Drew Reichart - basketball - Western State College

