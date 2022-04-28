Watch
Pine Creek & Doherty host college signing days

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Pine Creek High Scholl hosted their spring signing day where 29 student-athletes signed there National Letter of Intent <br/>
Posted at 1:06 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 03:06:09-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Pine Creek & Doherty high school hosted there annual spring signing day.

The Eagles had 29 student-athletes sign there national letters of intent, while the Spartans had 11.

Pine Creek also had a special guest in former Eagle & NFL draft prospect Jojo Domann, who spoke to the athletes before they signed.

The following athlete signed from both schools:

Pine Creek

Aiden Patterson - Swimming - Mount St. Mary's College
Alex Esterle - Basketball - Luther College
Allyson Fischer - women's soccer - University of Wyoming
Allyson Humbred - volleyball - Kansas
Aubrey Kramer - women's soccer - North Greenville University
Braden Kramer - football - Northern Arizona University
Brook Hyland - volleyball - Fort Hays State University
Bryesen Roman - track & field - Western Colorado University
Callie Fuhr - track & field/ soccer - Colorado School of Mines
Courtney Pendleton - volleyball - Eastern Nazraene College
Haily Aigner - volleyball - Colorado School of Mines
Harley Butler - Poms - Colorado Unviersity
Isabel Murdock - women's soccer - Elon University
Jojo Roy - football - Western Colorado University
Katie Bell - volleyball - Black Hills State
Layne Bulik - Poms - Colorado State University
Leilani Luu - Cross Country/Track & Field - Willamette University
Logan Noble - wrestling - Adams State
Luke Neely - Rugby - Grand Canyon University
Madelyn Blazo - Track & Field/Cross Country - University of Wyoming
Michael Ashton - swimming - Cocordia University - Irvine
Preston Ahner - golf - Northeastern Junior College
Quinn Maher - baseball - Garden City CC
Rebecca Mann - girl's lacrosse - Carthage College
Regan Thorne - Track & Field - Western Colorado University
Reid Gilbert - swimming - Saginaw Valley State University
Samantha Barnes - volleyball - The Citadel
Tess McConnellogue - women's soccer - Kansas State
Ty Deppe - football - Colorado School of Mines

Doherty

Madi Aldrich - volleyball - Morningside University
Joel Bareia - volleybal - UCCS
Aline Doty - volleyball - University of Idaho
Joesph Femia - football - Hasting University
Brek Foulk - men's soccer - Central Christian College
Hunter Gossage - BMX racing - Colorado Mesa
Luis Magalion Hernandez - men's soccer - Central Christian College
Kole McClain - rugby - St. Bonaventure
Alexis Meadows - softball - Morningside University
Dylan Mercer - rugby - Grand Canyon University
Drew Reichart - basketball - Western State College

