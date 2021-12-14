Pine Creek alum Domann named AP All-American

LINCOLN, NE — Former Pine Creek Eagle Jojo Domann has continued his stand-out football career in college.

The Nebraska senior nickel back was honored for his outstanding 2021 season on Monday, being named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

.@TheDomannator named to the 2021 Associated Press All-America Team pic.twitter.com/IcSMtTSgy5 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 13, 2021

The Colorado Springs native played in 10 games in 2021 before being sidelined for the final two contests.

The senior made 72 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. Domann also had two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles on the season.

Two weeks ago Domann was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league coaches, and over the weekend he was chosen as Nebraska's defensive MVP. He also received the Tom Novak Award, which goes to the Husker senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds."

In high school Jojo, along with his brother Brock, led Pine Creek to back-to-back state title in 2013 & 2014. In his three season on varsity with the Eagles, Domann helped Coach Todd Miller’s Pine Creek team to a 38-3 record.