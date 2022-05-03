Watch
Sports

Actions

Pine Creek alum Domann goes undrafted; signs with Indianapolis Colts

Pine Creek alum Domann goes undrafted; signs with Indianapolis Colts
AJ Mast/AP
Nebraska linebacker Jojo Domann speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Pine Creek alum Domann goes undrafted; signs with Indianapolis Colts
Posted at 10:38 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 00:38:55-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — It wasn't how he had planned it going, but for Jojo Domann, he wouldn't have had it any other way.

On Saturday, the Pine Creek graduate, who was expected to be drafted between the 3rd and 7th rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, went unsigned and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts,

Domann was a second-team All-American this past year as a senior with Nebraska, making 72 tackles with nine for a loss. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions before missing the season’s final two games.

The former two-time state champion with the Eagles looks to become the first Pine Creek alum to play in the NFL.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation