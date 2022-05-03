Pine Creek alum Domann goes undrafted; signs with Indianapolis Colts

COLORADO SPRINGS — It wasn't how he had planned it going, but for Jojo Domann, he wouldn't have had it any other way.

On Saturday, the Pine Creek graduate, who was expected to be drafted between the 3rd and 7th rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, went unsigned and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts,

Domann was a second-team All-American this past year as a senior with Nebraska, making 72 tackles with nine for a loss. He also had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions before missing the season’s final two games.

The former two-time state champion with the Eagles looks to become the first Pine Creek alum to play in the NFL.

