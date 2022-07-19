Pine Creek alum Cornelio drafted in 7th round by Nationals

LOS ANGELES — Another Southern Colorado standout baseball player heard his name called on Monday during the 2022 MLB draft in Los Angeles.

Pine Creek alum Riley Cornelio was selected by the Washington Nationals in the 7th round of the draft with the 201st pick.

The right handed Friday night starter for the TCU Horned Frogs this past season, put up a 4.27 ERA, with 77 strikeouts in 15 starts.

Lewis-Palmer alum Billy Cook was the last Southern Colorado player to be selected in the draft. The former Ranger was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.