Pine Creek alum Brock Domann to transfer to Louisville

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former Pine Creek quarterback Brock Domann has found his new home.

Over the weekend, the former Eagle announced he would be transferring to the University of Louisville to play football.

Domann spent last season at Independence Community College, the same school featured on Netflex's Last Chance U.

In six games for ICC, the Colorado Springs native completed 108 of 190 passes for 1,540 yards and 10 touchdowns this past week.

Domannm, along with his brother Jojo who plays at Nebraska, led Pine Creek High School to three Class 4-A state championships.

In high school Brock completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,192 yards and 51 TDs. He also rushed for 1,281 yards and 13 TDs and finished his career with three 100-yard rushing games and almost 6,000 all-purpose yards.

After graduating from Pine Creek, Domann had stops at Campbel & Ventura College.

The signal caller was also considering UCLA.