Pickleball popularity continues to grow in Southern Colorado

The Rocky Mountain State Games features 30 different sports, but the most popular of them all is pickleball.

200 players signed up to participate in the pickleball tournament at Monument Valley Park this weekend.

"My wife talked me into it," Reece Bowling said. "It's kind of addictive, so once you get into it it's a lot of fun."

According to new data from the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America for the third year in a row. There's more than 36 million players across the U.S. and ten thousand courts.

RMSG Pickleball Commissioner, Kathy Rambousek described the sport as a cross between tennis and ping pong.

"It's a very social sport and that's one of the biggest draws for pickleball," Rambousek said. "People can pick up the sport very easily."

The sport has become a hobby for people of all ages and has helped them create friendships.

"I moved out here a few years ago and not knowing anybody," Gail Hayes said. "Pickleball really helped develop a community of people that I know, so that's been one of the perks of playing."

Ages 18 to 34 make up the largest percentage of pickleball players, however the beauty of sport is that anybody can play.

"It used to be billed as the 'old persons tennis'," Rambousek said. "But so many young people are jumping into it."

The Rocky Mountain State Games pickleball competition goes until Sunday at Monument Valley Park in Downtown Colorado Springs.